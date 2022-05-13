blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 9:37 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Precision Metal Works on Commerce Boulevard. A caller reported scrap metal was stolen and there was video footage of the theft.

• At 12:43 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Rosewood Lane. A caller reported two males were “throwing punches” and on the ground fighting.

• At 1:58 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on McDonalds Ferry Road. A caller reported a garage was fully engulfed. The caller advised there were dirt bikes, several lawn mowers, a full-size camper and several gas cans nearby. Kentucky Utilities was notified and the fire was extinguished at 2:42 p.m.

• At 3:13 p.m., city firefighters responded to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:49 p.m., officers took an assault report on Ewing Street.

• At 5:14 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Grandview Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was vandalized overnight.

• At 6:02 p.m., officers took a burglary report on West Main Street. A caller reported someone broken into a property overnight and slept there.

• At 9:51 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a fight on Tracy Lane. A caller reported a male and female were hitting each other in the road. The caller advised the female was hitting the male with a baseball bat and that the female said she had stabbed the male earlier in the day.

• At 9:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Ridge Drive.

