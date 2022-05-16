The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 1:27 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.
• At 4:30 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Steele Street. A caller reported she thought someone was inside her home. Officers cleared the residence.
• At 6:34 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Galbraith Road.
• At 7:32 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Murray Street.
• At 7:58 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Shelby Street.
• At 8:48 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers took a theft report on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported a dirt bike was stolen overnight.
• At 10:28 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 10:46 a.m., deputies attempted to locate a person on Flat Creek Road.
• At 10:58 a.m., deputies attempted to locate a person on Bald Knob Road.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Tatato Trail. A caller reported her vehicle struck a utility pole and the pole was on top of her vehicle. She advised there was a baby in her vehicle. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.
• At 1:07 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire at Boone National Guard Center on Minuteman Parkway. A caller reported the aviation support facility was on fire. The fire was extinguished at 1:28 p.m.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Fourth Street near Capital Avenue.
• At 3:32 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:37 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported a 24-year-old male with mental health issues attempted to kick in the front door of her residence.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at Urban Woods Apartments on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported the entrance to an apartment was vandalized.
• At 3:42 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 3:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported that three people stole money from him at Taco Bell.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:12 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Minuteman Parkway.
• At 5:54 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Laurel Street. A caller reported someone used her name to take out a Victoria’s Secret credit card.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Lafayette Drive.
• At 7:21 p.m., officers attempted to locate a person on East Main Street.
• At 8:19 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Waverly Lane.
• At 8:23 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Ashwood Court. A caller reported five or six people were physically fighting outside.
• At 9:35 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Holmes Street.
• At 10:17 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 10:25 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Harrodsburg Lane.
• At 11:06 p.m., officers and deputies attempted to locate a person on Prince Hall Village Drive.
Saturday
• At 12:31 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported six people were punching each other in front of the apartment complex.
• At 2:43 a.m., officers and deputies were called to possible burglary on Jones Lane. A caller reported someone was knocking on her front door, back door and a bedroom window. Officers determined a neighbor had overdosed and another neighbor was trying to get help.
• At 9:45 a.m., officers were notified of an assault on Winding Way Drive. A caller reported an intoxicated male pushed and assaulted his mother.
• At 10:34 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Leawood Drive.
• At 10:38 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 10:46 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Hillway Lane.
• At 11 a.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported an 80-year-old female with health issues was deceased.
• At 12:43 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported a female with a dog was inside a residence. Officers determined it was the home owner’s mother.
• At 1:54 p.m., deputies took a theft report on White Cliffs Lane. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight.
• At 2:11 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Midas on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported kids were “breaking into the building and pulling things out into the Hardee’s parking lot.”
• At 2:44 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a vehicle hit a safety guard, spun around and hit the safety guard again. The caller advised the vehicle was in the middle median. EMS was declined.
• At 2:53 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 3:53 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Strohmeier Bypass near U.S. 127 North.
• At 4:48 p.m., deputies took a theft report on South Benson Road.
• At 5 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a female took a Jeep Grand Cherokee without permission. At 7:13 p.m., the caller advised the female said she would bring the vehicle back. At 8:02 p.m., the caller reported the female had not returned the vehicle.
• At 5:04 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Leestown Road.
• At 5:14 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Evergreen Road.
• At 6:35 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Tonkawa Trail.
• At 7:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Barley Drive. A caller reported someone stole lumber that was in his driveway.
• At 7:35 p.m., deputies were called to a fight in front of Cardinal Office Products on East Main Street.
Sunday
• At 12:05 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a robbery at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported she was “jumped by three men” and her keys and phone were stolen.
• At 12:23 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 2:50 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported the incident occurred last week.
• At 5:21 a.m., officers were notified of a traffic pursuit on Bridge Street.
• At 11:14 a.m., deputies took a shots fired complaint on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported two people were shooting at rocks which were in the direction of the caller’s house and vehicles.
• At 12:43 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ringo Avenue. A caller reported a Bible was stolen.
• At 2:42 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hudson Hollow Road. A caller reported his 24-year-old daughter went to Ohio the night before and hadn’t been heard from since. He advised he was concerned for her safety.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:36 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:01 p.m., deputies attempted to locate a person on Leestown Road.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street. A caller reported a Nissan Rogue struck a utility pole and the male driver was passed out. A female was pulled from the vehicle and laying on the ground.
• At 6:48 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Bluegrass Avenue.
• At 7:54 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Country Lane. A caller reported someone stole the electric breakers from her residence.
• At 8:32 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported a male and female were fighting outside. The caller advised the male had a child in his arms.
• At 10:26 p.m., officers were notified of a shots fired complaint on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported hearing six shots, but stated it could have been fireworks.
• At 10:42 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Hickory Ridge Road near Earthhaven Drive. A caller reported a male wrecked a moped and was bleeding from the mouth and above his right eye. The caller also advised the male’s teeth were knocked out.
