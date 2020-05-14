The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 1:19 a.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
• At 9:12 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a stolen debit card.
• At 11:16 a.m., officers were called to Pinnacle Court concerning a stolen laptop computer.
• At 11:35 a.m., officers were called to Turnberry Drive after someone removed a door from a building, but nothing was missing.
• At 3:10 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after someone broke into a building. Nothing was missing.
• At 4:29 p.m., officers were called to Logan Street after a person threw a strap with a hook through the back window of the caller’s car.
• At 4:58 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on U.S. 127 concerning suspected drug activity.
• At 7:43 p.m., officers were called to Flat Creek Road concerning a missing juvenile.
