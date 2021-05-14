blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:03 a.m., officers took a theft report on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 12:43 a.m., officers responded to a report of 10 shots fired at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. 

• At 1:50 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire at River View Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported seeing smoke but no flames.

• At 7:45 a.m., officers took a theft report on Petticoat Lane. A caller reported his cellphone was stolen and was pinging at this location.

• At 8:16 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on West Broadway Street. A caller reported someone spraypainted the side of a building.

• At 8:20 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road.

• At 8:54 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Neil Huffman Honda on Versailles Road.

• At 9:09 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on West Second Street.

• At 10:17 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak on Young Drive. A caller reported a gas odor in a building on Kentucky State University's campus. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 11:43 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 12:09 p.m., officers took a theft report on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 12:54 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Benson Valley Road.

• At 1:52 p.m., officers attempted to locate a 15-year-old boy on Holmes Street.

• At 2:14 p.m., officers attempted to locate a person on Owenton Avenue.

• At 3:24 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort High School on Shelby Street. A caller reported a 15-year-old girl was assaulted just off school property. Medical treatment was declined.

• At 3:29 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Broadway Street.

• At 8:15 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 9:16 p.m., deputies took a missing-person report at Sunset Memorial Garden on Versailles Road. An 18-year-old male with special needs ran to the front of the cemetery near the funeral home.

• At 10:03 p.m., officers, county firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

