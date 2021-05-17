The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Cherokee Trail. A caller reported that someone broke into the basement by busting out a window. The caller said the person urinated in the basement and ran off. The caller also said there were lots of broken items and it looked like the person “punched out” the windows in the back door and there was glass everywhere. Officers chased the man on foot and arrested him.
• At 11:14 a.m., officers took a missing-person report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:20 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:23 a.m., deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Lebanon Road. Shelby County 911 called dispatch to report that a woman said she flipped her car. First responders were unable to locate a motor vehicle accident.
• At 11:58 a.m., officers took a theft report at First United Methodist Church on Washington Street. A caller reported her wallet was taken out of her pocket at the day care center in the church. The wallet was found at the police station and returned to the caller.
• At 12:52 p.m., city firefighters responded to a rescue at Marathon on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported he was locked in the bathroom.
• At 1:08 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Harrodswood Road.
• At 1:37 p.m., deputies took a fraud report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 2:14 p.m., city firefighters responded to a ground fire on Versailles Road.
• At 2:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 4:11 p.m., officers took an assault report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported that a “16-year-old hit a 7-year-old with a stick pretty hard” the day before and that she wanted to file a report because the 7-year-old has a bruise.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers attempted to locate a stolen 1997 Honda motorcycle on Arnett Avenue. A caller reported that the bike was in a white enclosed trailer on Arnett Avenue. Officers did not find the bike in the trailer or on the property.
• At 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 5:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 6:06 p.m., officers were called about an "armed and dangerous" person on Melvin Drive. The report was unfounded.
• At 6:17 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Twin Oaks Circle.
• At 6:42 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 6:54 p.m., officers took a robbery report on Hillcrest Avenue. A 12-year-old caller reported a dirt bike was taken.
• At 7:08 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a female in the waiting room was assaulted a few days earlier.
• At 7:31 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 9:24 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Hawkeegan Drive.
• At 9:38 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 9:46 p.m., deputies took an assault report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
Saturday
• At 12:01 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Farmers Lane.
• At 1:30 a.m., officers, deputies, city firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Dabney Street. A caller reported a garage or shed was fully engulfed. Firefighters extinguished the fire.
• At 2:39 a.m., county and city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Jett Boulevard.
• At 5:13 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Dabney Street. A caller reported flames were coming from the eaves of the structure that caught fire earlier. Residents evacuated and the Frankfort Plant Board and the American Red Cross were notified.
• At 9:43 a.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:43 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Dabney Street.
• At 12:18 p.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Parkside Drive and the West Plaza Connector.
• At 3:33 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person at Lakeview Park on Park Avenue. A caller, who said he was at a game, reported “people drinking at the pavilion and he did not think you could drink at the park.”
• At 5:56 p.m., officers took a theft report at Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported someone in a dark blue Ford Explorer stole a bagful of clothes. Officers recovered the property and one person was arrested.
• At 6:39 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported someone broke into his vehicle two days prior and he had video of it.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Hanly Lane.
• At 7:59 p.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.
• At 10:04 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Grand Avenue.
• At 10:45 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Thistlewood Avenue.
Sunday
• At 1:01 a.m., officers took a theft report on Hermitage Drive. A caller reported three males wearing hoodies were trying to break into his and his wife’s vehicles. The caller also said one of the suspects “ran out of his shoes.” Officers were unable to locate anyone.
• At 8:50 a.m., deputies were notified of a suspicious package on Stamping Ground Road. A caller reported that two 5-gallon buckets, one with a lid and one with a piece of clothing over it, were found near a stop sign. The caller was concerned because they didn’t know what was inside it. Deputies determined trash was inside the buckets.
• At 10:17 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Canty Way.
• At 11:49 a.m., deputies took a drug complaint on Versailles Road. A caller reported two women in a maroon Mazda hatchback were “lighting a bong” and the passenger was “using a spoon, possibly heroin.”
• At 1:27 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.
• At 3:48 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Three Bridges Pawn Shop on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported someone attempted to break in and there was damage to the security camera. Nothing was taken.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:41 p.m., officers took a theft report on Brawner Street. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.
• At 7 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wilson Street. A caller reported his truck was broken into. He said his change was stolen and that someone went through his glove box. He also said the person left a cellphone in his truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.