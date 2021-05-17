blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Cherokee Trail. A caller reported that someone broke into the basement by busting out a window. The caller said the person urinated in the basement and ran off. The caller also said there were lots of broken items and it looked like the person “punched out” the windows in the back door and there was glass everywhere. Officers chased the man on foot and arrested him.

• At 11:14 a.m., officers took a missing-person report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:20 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:23 a.m., deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Lebanon Road. Shelby County 911 called dispatch to report that a woman said she flipped her car. First responders were unable to locate a motor vehicle accident.

• At 11:58 a.m., officers took a theft report at First United Methodist Church on Washington Street. A caller reported her wallet was taken out of her pocket at the day care center in the church. The wallet was found at the police station and returned to the caller.

• At 12:52 p.m., city firefighters responded to a rescue at Marathon on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported he was locked in the bathroom.

• At 1:08 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Harrodswood Road.

• At 1:37 p.m., deputies took a fraud report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 2:14 p.m., city firefighters responded to a ground fire on Versailles Road.

• At 2:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 4:11 p.m., officers took an assault report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported that a “16-year-old hit a 7-year-old with a stick pretty hard” the day before and that she wanted to file a report because the 7-year-old has a bruise.

• At 4:57 p.m., officers attempted to locate a stolen 1997 Honda motorcycle on Arnett Avenue. A caller reported that the bike was in a white enclosed trailer on Arnett Avenue. Officers did not find the bike in the trailer or on the property.

• At 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 5:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 6:06 p.m., officers were called about an "armed and dangerous" person on Melvin Drive. The report was unfounded.

• At 6:17 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Twin Oaks Circle.

• At 6:42 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.

• At 6:54 p.m., officers took a robbery report on Hillcrest Avenue. A 12-year-old caller reported a dirt bike was taken.

• At 7:08 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a female in the waiting room was assaulted a few days earlier.

• At 7:31 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on U.S. 127 South.

• At 7:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 9:24 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Hawkeegan Drive.

• At 9:38 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 9:46 p.m., deputies took an assault report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

Saturday

• At 12:01 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Farmers Lane.

• At 1:30 a.m., officers, deputies, city firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Dabney Street. A caller reported a garage or shed was fully engulfed. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

• At 2:39 a.m., county and city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Jett Boulevard.

• At 5:13 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Dabney Street. A caller reported flames were coming from the eaves of the structure that caught fire earlier. Residents evacuated and the Frankfort Plant Board and the American Red Cross were notified.

• At 9:43 a.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:43 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Dabney Street.

• At 12:18 p.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:18 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Parkside Drive and the West Plaza Connector.

• At 3:33 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person at Lakeview Park on Park Avenue. A caller, who said he was at a game, reported “people drinking at the pavilion and he did not think you could drink at the park.”

• At 5:56 p.m., officers took a theft report at Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported someone in a dark blue Ford Explorer stole a bagful of clothes. Officers recovered the property and one person was arrested.

• At 6:39 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported someone broke into his vehicle two days prior and he had video of it.

• At 7:38 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Hanly Lane.

• At 7:59 p.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.

• At 10:04 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Grand Avenue.

• At 10:45 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Thistlewood Avenue.

Sunday

• At 1:01 a.m., officers took a theft report on Hermitage Drive. A caller reported three males wearing hoodies were trying to break into his and his wife’s vehicles. The caller also said one of the suspects “ran out of his shoes.” Officers were unable to locate anyone.

• At 8:50 a.m., deputies were notified of a suspicious package on Stamping Ground Road. A caller reported that two 5-gallon buckets, one with a lid and one with a piece of clothing over it, were found near a stop sign. The caller was concerned because they didn’t know what was inside it. Deputies determined trash was inside the buckets.

• At 10:17 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Canty Way.

• At 11:49 a.m., deputies took a drug complaint on Versailles Road. A caller reported two women in a maroon Mazda hatchback were “lighting a bong” and the passenger was “using a spoon, possibly heroin.”

• At 1:27 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.

• At 3:48 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Three Bridges Pawn Shop on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported someone attempted to break in and there was damage to the security camera. Nothing was taken.

• At 4:02 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:41 p.m., officers took a theft report on Brawner Street. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.

• At 7 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wilson Street. A caller reported his truck was broken into. He said his change was stolen and that someone went through his glove box. He also said the person left a cellphone in his truck.

