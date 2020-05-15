The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 1:43 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning someone trying to break into the caller’s residence.
• At 10:30 a.m., officers were called to Hardee’s on Schenkel Lane for a missing juvenile at that location.
• At 10:42 a.m., officers were called to Dewey Court concerning a possible burglary.
• At 1:17 p.m., officers were called to Flat Creek Road after a missing juvenile returned home.
• At 2:16 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a sexual assault which occurred in December 2019 and January 2020.
• AT 3 p.m., officers were called to Redwood Drive for an assault complaint.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a missing 4-year-old. The child was found.
• At 7:08 p.m., officers took a report concerning a vandalism complaint after a door was spray-painted on East Third Street.
• At 8:59 p.m., officers were called to Dewey Court after someone broke into a residence.
• At 9:14 p.m., firefighters were called to Elkhorn Creek concerning a missing boater.
• At 9:51 p.m., officers were called to Bald Knob Road for a shots fired complaint.
• At 10:28 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue for a shots fired complaint.
• At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 57-mile marker.
