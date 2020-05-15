blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 1:43 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning someone trying to break into the caller’s residence.

• At 10:30 a.m., officers were called to Hardee’s on Schenkel Lane for a missing juvenile at that location.

• At 10:42 a.m., officers were called to Dewey Court concerning a possible burglary.

• At 1:17 p.m., officers were called to Flat Creek Road after a missing juvenile returned home.

• At 2:16 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a sexual assault which occurred in December 2019 and January 2020.

• AT 3 p.m., officers were called to Redwood Drive for an assault complaint.

• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a missing 4-year-old. The child was found.

• At 7:08 p.m., officers took a report concerning a vandalism complaint after a door was spray-painted on East Third Street.

• At 8:59 p.m., officers were called to Dewey Court after someone broke into a residence.

• At 9:14 p.m., firefighters were called to Elkhorn Creek concerning a missing boater.

• At 9:51 p.m., officers were called to Bald Knob Road for a shots fired complaint.

• At 10:28 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue for a shots fired complaint.

• At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 57-mile marker. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription