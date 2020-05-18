The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 8:23 a.m., officers were called to Peaks Mill Road concerning a missing boater.
• At 12:13 p.m., officers were called to Shawnee Trail concerning a stolen purse, which contained a cellphone, keys and a debit card.
• At 1:21 p.m., officers were called to Smoot Lane regarding a possible theft of mail. The caller said someone opened and shredded the mail.
• At 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Hiawatha Trail. One person had a head wound.
• At 4:34 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Holmes Street. One person was transported to the hospital.
• At 6:03 p.m., officers were called to Birch Drive after someone threw plants over a railing and attempted to enter a residence.
• At 8:27 p.m., firefighters were called to Grandview Drive for a debris fire.
• At 8:38 p.m., officers were called to Smoot Lane concerning a person removing mail from boxes and throwing it on the ground.
• At 10:48 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a person stealing cable.
• At 11:24 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident on Browns Ferry Road.
Saturday
• At 4:19 a.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning an assault between family members.
• At 8 a.m., officers were called to Langford Avenue for a burglary complaint.
• At 10:47 a.m., officers were called to East Georgetown Road concerning a stolen swing.
• At 1:28 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Lane concerning a theft from a debit card.
• At 2:01 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street for a possible burglary.
• At 3:12 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments for a missing person complaint.
• At 3:55 p.m., officers were called to Leathers Lane concerning a stolen propane tank.
• At 5:33 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Road regarding a missing juvenile who was later found.
• At 6:42 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road regarding shots fired.
Sunday
• At 1:54 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after someone spray-painted the caller’s vehicle.
• At 6:46 a.m., officers were called to the Days Inn on U.S. 127 regarding a possible sexual offense.
• At 9:28 a.m., officers were called to Walgreens on U.S. 127 concerning an assault.
• At 1:58 p.m., officers were called to Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard concerning a theft by a guest.
• At 4:24 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning an employee theft from a cash register.
• At 5:04 p.m., officers were called to Serafini’s on West Broadway Street after a person threw a rock and broke a window.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers were called to Lyons Lumber on Holmes Street regarding shots fired.
• At 9:13 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident near Indian Hills Apartments on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 10:01 p.m., officers were called to Spruce Drive for a burglary complaint.
