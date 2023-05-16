The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 4:51 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 5:54 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.
• At 6:12 a.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a fraud complaint.
• At 7:02 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 9:27 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A male reported the attempted theft of his vehicle over the weekend.
• At 10:09 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 10:38 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
• At 10:40 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Shelby Street.
• At 10:44 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Powhatan Trail.
• At 11:27 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Elkhorn Middle School on Georgetown Road.
• At 12:23 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 12:42 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a fraud complaint.
• At 12:45 p.m., officers were called to an assault at Sonic on Louisville Road. A caller reported two females and a male jumped her near Speedway.
• At 12:59 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported she was taking care of her neighbor when she was assaulted by a male.
• At 1:13 p.m., deputies were called to an assault at Elkhorn Middle School on Georgetown Road.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 3:03 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Alfa Drive. A caller reported someone was vandalizing a fence between her house and the school behind her house.
• At 4:24 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a fraud complaint. A male reported that 21,159 gallons of water were used at a vacant house.
• At 5:13 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Hanley Lane.
• At 5:24 p.m., county firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Tracy Lane. A caller reported a 500-gallon propane tank fell over and was blowing gas.
• At 6:09 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Murray Street.
• At 7:10 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:43 p.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported an ex-boyfriend stole approximately $1,100 from her bank account.
• At 7:51 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Ridgewood Lane.
• At 8:33 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Comanche Trail.
• At 9:27 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Papa John’s on Louisville Road. A caller reported a fight in the parking lot.
• At 9:37 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported someone was wiggling the door knob on her front door.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.