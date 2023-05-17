blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 7:54 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a Honda hit a sign and the driver, a 38-year-old female, appeared to be unconscious. A 23-year-old female was also hurt.

