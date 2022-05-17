blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:01 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Menominee Trail. A caller reported a person attempted to break in through a window. The caller advised hearing the screen opening and when they looked out the window the person jumped back and took off running.

• At 5:39 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported a Ford F150 struck a tree and knocked it down into the middle of the roadway. The road department was notified.

• At 12:24 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:19 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on St. Clair Street. A caller reported “things on the porch” had been vandalized.

• At 1:34 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ashwood Place on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone was attempting to take money out of her bank account.

• At 2:34 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street.

• At 2:48 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Georgetown Road.

• At 3:49 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Hyundai Kona and a GMC Sierra. One female complained of pain in her side.

• At 3:58 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 5:31 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cedarcrest Court. A caller reported receiving texts from a female who said she had all of the caller’s deceased father’s belongings.

• At 6:50 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Iron Drive. A caller reported she hadn’t heard from her mother since May 10 and other friends and family haven’t heard from her either.

• At 8:13 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Willowcrest Drive. A caller reported his 76-year-old wife went shopping at 5 p.m. and he hadn’t heard from her since. She was located at Kroger.

• At 9 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a fight at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a female was hit in the face by another female.

• At 9:38 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported hearing four or five shots from what sounded like a handgun. An officer determined it was fireworks.

• At 10:38 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Marathon on Leonardwood Drive.

