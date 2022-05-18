The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:06 a.m., officers were called to a fight on West Broadway. A caller reported two males were hitting each other. The caller advised one of the males jumped over a wall and the other was laying in the grass at the Old Capitol. One male was detained by police, who noted that the male “bashed his head into the cage and window” in the back of a cruiser.
• At 8:59 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:20 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 12:41 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 12:49 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Woodland Avenue.
• At 12:57 p.m., officers and a constable were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Centennial Avenue.
• At 2:05 p.m., deputies were called to an assault on Tulip Drive. A caller reported a male was assaulting people. EMS was declined.
• At 2:12 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Pinehurst Drive.
• At 2:24 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Marathon on Louisville Road. A caller reported a female with a head injury and another person who was bleeding from their head.
• At 2:44 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:33 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:10 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a firearm had been stolen.
• At 5:50 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 6:39 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Harmony Landing. A caller reported a male stole a credit card and made charges on it.
• At 8:21 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on Crab Orchard Road.
• At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Lilly Street. A caller reported several females and a male were hitting someone in the back of a car.
• At 9:22 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Oaklawn Drive. A caller reported someone broke into a residence a couple of weeks ago.
• At 9:30 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West near Versailles Road.
• At 10:21 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported his 24-year-old daughter was missing. He also advised that her apartment was unlocked and “looked like it had been destroyed.”
• At 11:56 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone broke into her apartment through a window and the “place has been trashed.”
