The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 7:40 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Owenton Avenue.
• At 8:02 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on South Lime Street.
• At 9:16 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Lucas Lane.
• At 9:53 a.m., officers took a theft report on Logan Street.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Coldstone Creamery on East Main Street. A caller, who was not at the location, reported there was broken glass at the business.
• At 10:25 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Senate Drive. The juvenile was located.
• At 11:02 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tupelo Trail.
• At 11:17 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Dabney Street. A caller reported someone “left the stuff out of the glove box” of an unlocked vehicle. The caller said nothing was stolen.
• At 11:19 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:24 a.m., officers took a theft report at Teachers Retirement of Kentucky on Versailles Road. A caller reported a part was stolen from a vehicle over the weekend.
• At 11:53 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tupelo Trail.
• At 2:25 p.m., officers, deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to a reckless driver on Owenton Road.
• At 2:36 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.
• At 2:47 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Boone Point.
• At 3:06 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Velo Baseball Academy on Twilight Trail. A caller reported a package delivered by FedEx was stolen.
• At 4 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 4:10 p.m., county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Owenton Road.
• At 4:13 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Hanna Place.
• At 4:15 p.m., deputies attempted to locate a person on Georgetown Road.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Willis Avenue. A caller reported someone stole a check. The caller said the bank canceled the check and she was advised to file a police report.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:34 p.m., officers, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported there was no smoke, fire or flames but that the fire alarm was beeping. Firefighters determined burned food set off the alarm.
• At 9:13 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on East Main Street.
• At 9:39 p.m., deputies attempted to locate a person in a stolen vehicle on Cardwell Lane.
