The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 7:07 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 8:02 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a washer and dryer had been vandalized.
• At 8:17 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a female juvenile left the residence overnight.
• At 8:44 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on West Second Street.
• At 9:38 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a possible suicide on Blackburn Avenue. First responders were able to talk the man out of the house following a standoff that lasted until 12:41 p.m.
• At 10:19 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive.
• At 10:22 a.m., deputies were called to a possible burglary at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a male kicked in a door.
• At 10:26 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Bondurant Drive.
• At 11:13 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive near U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:52 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:25 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road near Versailles Road.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Kentucky State University on East Main Street. A caller reported someone took out a student loan using their name in 2009.
• At 2:24 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Twilight Trail near Twin Oaks Circle. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Chevy HHR and a Lincoln Towncar. An 82-year-old female complained of face and neck pain.
• At 2:45 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to unknown trouble at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Mero Street. A caller reported a possible active shooter on the fifth floor after a person said they heard gunshots. The building along with neighboring Mayo-Underwood Building were evacuated and cleared. It was determined there was no shooter or injuries.
• At 5:26 p.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a rescue at First Baptist Church on St. Clair Street. Dispatch received a text message saying someone was stuck in an elevator. It was determined the elevator was working correctly and no one was inside.
• At 7:21 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and a constable were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street. A caller reported a motor vehicle accident involving a car and a motorcycle. One person complained of a head injury and possibly broken arm.
• At 9:34 p.m., officers took a theft report on Letcher Avenue. A caller reported her boyfriend stole her keys.
• At 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
