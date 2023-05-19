The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 4:24 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on West Fourth Street. A caller reported a juvenile male ran away. He was located and returned home at 4:56 a.m.
• At 7:31 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the Interstate 64 ramp.
• At 7:38 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported a Hyundai rolled off the side of the road.
• At 8:23 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on River Bend Road near the West Plaza Connector. A female caller reported another female “put hands on her.”
• At 9:50 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.
• At 10:35 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Republic Services on KY 151. A caller reported three roll-off dumpsters were stolen.
• At 11:19 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on University Drive.
• At 11:29 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male was stealing tools.
• At 11:38 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a GMC Sierra and a sedan. One person complained of neck pain.
• At 11:51 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:31 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported receiving fraudulent food stamps.
• At 12:50 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Pawnee Trail. A caller reported a male called and threatened to cancel her Medicare benefits.
• At 2:04 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Moss Lane. A caller reported a stove was stolen.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers took a theft report on Kentucky Avenue. A caller reported a trailer had been stolen.
• At 2:52 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dick’s Sporting Goods on John Davis Drive. A caller reported there was video footage of a theft from a few days ago.
• At 3:08 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Ewing Court. A caller reported her bank card was used in a different state to order DoorDash.
• At 3:21 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported an employee stole items from the store.
• At 4:59 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:27 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 7:32 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.
• At 9 p.m., deputies and a constable were called to a possible fist fight on McCann Lane.
• At 9:11 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Mallard Drive. A caller reported her identity was stolen.
• At 9:13 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Cedar Road. A caller reported a female grabbed her arm and tried to hit her.
