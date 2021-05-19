The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 4:05 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a report of a shot fired on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing one shot from Franklin Avenue. The caller said it sounded like a handgun.
• At 5:24 a.m., officers attempted to locate a person on Hopi Trail.
• At 9:34 a.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Versailles Road and Ringo Avenue.
• At 10:16 a.m., deputies took an assault report on Schenkel Lane.
• At 10:23 a.m., deputies attempted to locate a person on Cardwell Lane.
• At 11:11 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Letcher Avenue. A caller reported the building was vacant and in the process of being cleaned out. The caller said a window may have been broken.
• At 11:56 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Champion Court.
• At 12:28 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 12:32 p.m., deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 2:47 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Gayle Street. A caller reported that items he left there earlier in the day were missing.
• At 3 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:38 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bald Knob Road.
• At 3:40 p.m., officers and deputies responded to report of shots fired from a gray vehicle on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 3:43 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Louisville Road.
• At 4:27 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Reilly Road.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 5:13 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Grant Street.
• At 5:21 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on Fields Avenue. A caller reported a porch was on fire and that all people and animals had been evacuated.
• At 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:25 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a robbery at AT&T East on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported two males stole cellphones and left headed toward Interstate 64 West. A chase to Louisville ensued and one juvenile was arrested and transported to the juvenile detention center in Lexington.
• At 6:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hillview Court.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers attempted to locate a person on Pinnacle Court.
• At 10:49 p.m., deputies were called to an armed and dangerous person on Wright Road. A caller reported her daughter’s boyfriend said “he was on the way with a gun.” The caller said the boyfriend “choked her until she passed out” the night before “and poured bleach on her face.” The caller also advised that the boyfriend had just sent a text message stating “if he goes another hour without seeing her or hearing from her, she is going to need the cops” and “to call all those punk cops because you’re mine and everyone is going to know it.”
• At 11:54 p.m., deputies responded to an armed and dangerous person on Wright Road. A caller reported that the boyfriend sent another text message saying he “is getting out of the car now and walking up the driveway.”
