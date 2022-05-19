blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:29 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Wren Avenue. A caller reported hearing one shot.

• At 5:35 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Coffee Tree Road.

• At 6:06 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 8:25 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at Frankfort Toyota on Leestown Road. A caller reported their Speedway points had been stolen and/or used.

• At 9:40 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported they had information on a missing female juvenile.

• At 10:07 a.m., officers took a sexual offense complaint at River View Park on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a sexual assault at a campsite.

• At 10:52 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive.

• At 11:22 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 12:04 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Englewood Drive. A caller reported someone cashed a fraudulent check for more than $2,000.

• At 12:06 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:50 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive near the East-West Connector. A caller reported a 68-year-old female was complaining of chest pain.

• At 1:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Elizabeth Street. A caller reported he and a landlord agreed on leasing a residence and the landlord was now refusing to give him the lease or return his deposit. The matter was determined to be civil and was referred to the county attorney.

• At 2:33 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a vehicle “went over a ditch.” One male complained of shoulder pain. The right lane of I-64 West was temporarily shut down.

• At 2:50 p.m., deputies were called to an armed and dangerous person on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a male in Toyota Tundra was pointing a shotgun at people as he passed.

• At 4 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Kentucky Avenue.

• At 4:34 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Greenfields Lane.

• At 4:45 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 5:58 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 9:15 p.m., officers took an assault report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported being assaulted in the McDonald’s parking lot on Versailles Road the night before.

• At 11:20 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. EMS was refused.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription