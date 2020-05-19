blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 4:39 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on East Main Street.

• At 8:58 a.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road after someone keyed the caller’s vehicle.

• At 11:31 a.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive concerning a phone scam.

• At 11:39 a.m., officers were called to Snow Hill Road concerning an assault.

• At 12:09 p.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 2:11 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Switzer Road.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a missing person.

• At 5:10 p.m., officers were called to Bryant-Benson Road concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 5:28 p.m., firefighters responded to a gas leak on Holmes Street.

• At 5:43 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on McCreary Avenue.

• At 8:40 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive concerning a missing juvenile.

• At 9:09 p.m., officers were called to Clements Avenue concerning a missing person.

• At 9:53 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on West Main Street.

