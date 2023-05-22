The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 3:06 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported someone was possibly breaking into a business. An alarm was sounding and a window was partially open, but the door was locked.
• At 8:08 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 8:56 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 11:05 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Moore Drive.
• At 11:58 a.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Crestwood Drive.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took an assault report.
• At 12:18 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on West Clinton Street.
• At 1:35 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 2:04 p.m., officers took a theft report at the Kentucky Historical Society on West Broadway. A caller reported an historic sign was stolen from East Main Street near Kentucky State University.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:46 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a theft report.
• At 3:06 p.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense on Cherry Lane.
• At 4:09 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Schenkelwood Drive.
• At 4:40 p.m., county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Wright Road. A caller reported an air conditioning unit and an outlet were on fire.
• At 4:41 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.
• At 4:45 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 6:29 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a sexual offense. A neighbor reported that a male “flashed his body parts” and “touched himself inappropriately.”
• At 7:12 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wright Street. A caller reported a bike was stolen the weekend before.
• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported hearing about 15 gunshots or possibly fireworks within a minute.
• At 9:54 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Crystal Creek Drive.
• At 10:01 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person. A person reported their father-in-law hadn’t been seen in days. He was located at McDonald’s on the west side.
Saturday
• At 12:14 a.m., officers took an abuse report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A male reported he was raped at the Franklin County Regional Jail.
• At 3:30 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 7:03 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Debbie Drive. A caller reported she was scammed while buying a mobile home on Facebook Marketplace.
• At 10:03 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chapman Drive.
• At 1:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:28 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Erin Way.
• At 4:50 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Galbraith Road.
• At 8:56 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Marlowe Court.
• At 9:21 p.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:46 p.m., officers took a theft report on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported her stolen iPhone was pinging to a location on Brawner Street.
Sunday
• At 4:17 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Walter Todd Drive. A caller reported hearing one shot.
• At 9:10 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151 Loop 1.
• At 12:13 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Tracey Lane. A caller reported he lost his pistol when he left it on the bumper of his vehicle.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person. A male reported his neighbor was missing.
• At 1:37 p.m., deputies and city firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:45 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported someone hit her and her boyfriend in the face.
• At 2:44 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bethel Lane. A caller reported he lost the license plate for his motorcycle.
• At 3:13 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person.
• At 3:58 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Tammy’s Diner on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Two people were bleeding from their heads and a female complained of shoulder and stomach pain.
• At 4:45 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Miguel’s Restaurant on Versailles Road. A caller reported a person was leaving without paying for their meal.
• At 6:06 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
