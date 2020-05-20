The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:41 a.m., officers responded to a missing person complaint on Woodgate Road. The caller said a 16-year-old girl took off in the middle of the night. She later returned home.
• At 4:18 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Louisville Road.
• At 6:07 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on West Second Street.
• At 7:25 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Cougar Lane.
• At 8:13 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Green Wilson Road.
• At 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Schofield Lane. The caller reported someone broke into a barn and stole tools and oil filters.
• At 10:26 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm on Seneca Trail.
• At 10:56 a.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court regarding a trespasser.
• At 1:11 p.m., a theft was reported at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.
• At 1:56 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on Old U.S. 60.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.
• At 3:47 p.m., officers were called to Morehead Drive concerning a theft.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident without injuries on Georgetown Road.
• At 4:24 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 4:47 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Scotland Street. A fire in the basement was extinguished.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on Quachita Trail.
• At 5:39 p.m., officers were called to Lebanon Road regarding a theft.
• At 5:48 p.m., officers responded to Butler Street regarding a stolen vehicle.
• At 5:53 p.m., officers were called to Bender Drive regarding a drug offense.
• At 5:59 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers were called to Shelby Street regarding a theft.
• At 7:16 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Anderson Road. The caller reported some locks had been cut.
• At 7:45 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road regarding an assault. The caller said a male hit him in the chest.
• At 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Rouse Avenue.
• At 8:16 p.m., officers were called to Schenkel Lane regarding an assault. A cashier at Citgo reported that he was punched in the face by a male customer following a shoplifting incident.
• At 8:24 p.m., firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Colonial Trace.
• At 9:25 p.m., officers were called to a motor vehicle accident without injuries on Versailles Road.
• At 10:18 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on Saratoga Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.