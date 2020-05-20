blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 1:41 a.m., officers responded to a missing person complaint on Woodgate Road. The caller said a 16-year-old girl took off in the middle of the night. She later returned home.

• At 4:18 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Louisville Road.

• At 6:07 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on West Second Street.

• At 7:25 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Cougar Lane.

• At 8:13 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Green Wilson Road.

• At 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Schofield Lane. The caller reported someone broke into a barn and stole tools and oil filters.

• At 10:26 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm on Seneca Trail.

• At 10:56 a.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court regarding a trespasser.

• At 1:11 p.m., a theft was reported at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.

• At 1:56 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on Old U.S. 60.

• At 2:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.

• At 3:47 p.m., officers were called to Morehead Drive concerning a theft.

• At 4:18 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident without injuries on Georgetown Road.

• At 4:24 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 4:47 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Scotland Street. A fire in the basement was extinguished.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on Quachita Trail.

• At 5:39 p.m., officers were called to Lebanon Road regarding a theft.

• At 5:48 p.m., officers responded to Butler Street regarding a stolen vehicle.

• At 5:53 p.m., officers were called to Bender Drive regarding a drug offense.

• At 5:59 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 6:55 p.m., officers were called to Shelby Street regarding a theft.

• At 7:16 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Anderson Road. The caller reported some locks had been cut.

• At 7:45 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road regarding an assault. The caller said a male hit him in the chest.

• At 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Rouse Avenue.

• At 8:16 p.m., officers were called to Schenkel Lane regarding an assault. A cashier at Citgo reported that he was punched in the face by a male customer following a shoplifting incident.

• At 8:24 p.m., firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Colonial Trace.

• At 9:25 p.m., officers were called to a motor vehicle accident without injuries on Versailles Road.

• At 10:18 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on Saratoga Drive.

