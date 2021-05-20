The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 12:07 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a gas smell on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported “gas was all over his house” and he was evacuating. The caller said he is “having a conflict with his neighbor across the road” and thinks “the neighbor is trying to kill him.”
• At 12:59 a.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at U.S. 127 South and Evergreen Road.
• At 4:13 a.m., officers took a theft report on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported someone had “busted a window out of a car.” The caller said that he was just out walking around and didn’t know to whom the car belonged.
• At 5:16 a.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Shenandoah Drive. A caller reported “a burning plastic smell was coming from the bathroom” and heat was coming from the vent. The caller said there was white smoke but no flames and that she had the air conditioning on but turned it off.
• At 7:25 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Forest Hill Drive.
• At 8:03 a.m., city firefighters, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Woodgate Road. A caller reported a 67-year-old woman died overnight. Hospice was notified.
• At 11:21 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bald Knob Road.
• At 11:24 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 12:31 p.m., city and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on John Davis Drive.
• At 12:40 p.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Foxley Lane. A caller reported there was smoke in the basement. Firefighters were unable to locate a fire at the location.
• At 12:53 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 12:57 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Bryant-Benson Road. A caller reported that a male was attempting to break in a residence and that he was there the day prior too. The caller said the male was outside screaming.
• At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:35 p.m., officers, county and city firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 3:50 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:44 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 7:52 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.
• At 9:05 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported hearing around nine gunshots in the Rolling Acres area.
• At 9:08 p.m., officers were notified of a theft in progress at Walgreens on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male and female were shoplifting.
• At 9:11 p.m., officers took a theft report on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported that speakers were stolen from a vehicle and he wanted to add that to a report taken earlier.
• At 9:23 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Locust Hill Drive.
