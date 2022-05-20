blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 4:53 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.

• At 7:51 a.m., officers took a theft report on Aztec Trail. A caller reported a wallet was stolen at Kroger.

• At 9:10 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident between Dairy Queen and Domino’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Dodge Avenger and a Volkswagen. One person complained of pain “all over.”

• At 9:43 a.m., officers took a burglary report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:34 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a DeWalt tool bag was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 3:01 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 3:06 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Stivers Apartments on Willow Street. A caller reported someone went into a condemned apartment.

• At 4:33 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street near Gayle Street. A caller reported they bought a tablet from “someone in a red Volvo.” The caller advised the tablet didn’t work and the person refused to give her the money back.

• At 6:46 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on Thomas Place. A caller reported smoke was coming out of a window and the person that lives in the apartment was not answering the door. Firefighters determined food had been left in the oven and ventilated the apartment.

• At 7:02 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Schenkel Lane.

• At 8:57 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Corral Court. A caller reported an ex-wife opened an account in her name with the caller’s social security number.

• At 9:09 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Crosshill Drive.

• At 9:16 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Myrtle Avenue.

• At 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Snavely Road.

• At 11:14 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary at Dollar General on Holmes Street. A caller reported a male with a backpack was inside the store and it looked as though he was trying to get into the register. A K-9 was called in to help track the suspect.

