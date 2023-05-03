The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:26 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rocky Branch Road.
• At 5:12 a.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported a 66-year-old male was deceased.
• At 8:08 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive near Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Ford Fiesta. One female suffered a cut to her mouth and one male complained of neck pain.
• At 8:33 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 12:27 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 1:47 p.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Fairway Drive. A caller reported a 77-year-old male fell and struck his head.
• At 2 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 2:18 p.m., deputies took an assault report at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive.
• At 2:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at Five Below on John Davis Drive. A caller reported someone stole five balls.
• At 4:03 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Bridgeport Road.
• At 4:07 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Happy Jacks Pumpkin Farm on Hickman Hill Road. A caller reported several tools were stolen.
• At 4:15 p.m., officers took a theft report at Harbor Freight Tools on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:31 p.m., officers took a theft report on Blueridge Drive. A caller reported guns were stolen.
• At 6:13 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Wallace Avenue.
• At 7:16 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:59 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported an ex-roommate took items and left the door unlocked and open.
