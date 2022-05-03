blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 9:33 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near the Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported an accident involving a Corvette. A 66-year-old male complained of neck and back pain.

• At 9:58 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.

• At 10:09 a.m., officers took a theft report on Lyons Drive. A caller reported someone stole her credit card out of her purse overnight.

• At 10:25 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Tracy’s Sand and Gravel on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:53 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:12 a.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Peddlers Mall on Versailles Road. A caller reported a chainsaw was stolen from his vehicle on Sunday.

• At 11:20 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Missouri Avenue.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers were called to a lewd behavior complaint on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male wearing a camouflage shirt was walking toward Speedway with “his hands down his pants.”

• At 3:52 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Main Street Auto Inc. on Commercial Drive. A caller reported items were stolen from his truck while it was being worked on at the business.

• At 4:10 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Cardinal Avenue.

