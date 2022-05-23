The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 1:20 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a fight on Bridgeport Road. A caller reported two males and two females were fighting outside an apartment complex. The caller advised one male was walking down the sidewalk with a gun. He was arrested by police.
• At 1:43 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Willow Street. A caller reported a male was underneath his vehicle trying to get the catalytic converter.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:08 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported an elderly female was chatting online with someone who said they were Johnny Depp. The caller reportedly sent the person approximately $2,000 before she realized she was being scammed.
• At 11:40 a.m., deputies were called to an assault on Mary Todd Drive. A caller reported someone was attempting to steal a utility trailer behind her residence. The caller advised she was not home, but saw the trailer moving on her house cameras.
• At 1:02 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.
• At 1:33 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported she bought a phone from someone and met them at Walmart. She advised the phone is fake and asked to make a report.
• At 2:52 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wapping Street.
• At 3:20 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Speedway on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a customer paid for gas using a fake $50 bill.
• At 3:53 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Elkhorn Drive near Patricia Street.
• At 4:14 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident between a Nissan Rogue, Nissan Armada and Chevy Silverado. One female was trapped in a vehicle.
• At 4:53 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Kentucky Avenue. A caller reported two females and a male were trying to break in to the “big ol’ house by the church” that is for sale or rent.
• At 6:05 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Clearwater Lane. A caller reported a female came to his house and said her uncle and mother punched, scratched and pulled her while trying to get her phone.
• At 11:24 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.
Saturday
• At 12:57 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported a child had been missing since 6 p.m. the night before.
• At 3:34 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Holmes Street. A caller reported four or five males “busted open a front door and back door” and were possibly “stealing stuff.”
• At 3:55 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a 35-year-old female advised she was sexually assaulted Friday night.
• At 6:05 a.m., officers took a theft report at Sonic on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone stole his car keys after he dropped them in the parking lot around midnight.
• At 6:37 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Marlowe Court.
• At 8:55 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Holmes Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Nissan Altima and Honda CRV.
• At 8:56 a.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Leawood Drive.
• At 9:53 a.m., county firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue on Appomattox Drive. A 55-year-old male reported he “caught himself on fire” when he tried to smoke while on oxygen. He advised his face was burnt and his hands hurt.
• At 9:56 a.m., officers took a burglary report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:02 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Good Shepherd Way.
• At 10:28 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Steadmantown Lane.
• At 10:29 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 11:48 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported that the bottom of a door to a house that has been vacant for a few years had been kicked in.
• At 2:55 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Westview Drive. A caller reported a female brought her kid to the caller’s house “to assault her son’s friend” while the caller was gone.
• At 3:44 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported her door had been kicked in.
• At 4:42 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 6:07 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.
• At 6:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Eastwood Shopping Center on Versailles Road. A caller reported a T-bone accident between a Mazda and an SUV. One person was bleeding from the mouth and neck. The road was temporarily shut down.
• At 9:09 p.m., officers took a theft report at Tackle Box on Holmes Street. A caller reported a female with scratches all over her face walked into the store and advised someone stole her wallet.
• At 9:09 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Quartermile Way. A caller reported someone was messing with her GMC truck. She said that video footage showed someone taking something from under the vehicle.
• At 9:10 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Old Louisville Road.
• At 10:21 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Holmes Street.
Sunday
• At 9:35 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at the McClure Building on West Main Street. A caller reported a male was trying to get inside the building through a fire escape.
• At 11:35 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on North Scruggs Lane.
• At 11:52 a.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Country Lane.
• At 2:04 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 3:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported someone stole her methadone.
