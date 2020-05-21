blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 3:18 a.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive concerning a stolen package.

• At 5:02 a.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue after someone allegedly broke into a residence and stole the caller’s dog. 

• At 9:02 a.m., officers were called to Reilly Road concerning a theft.

• At 12:47 p.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue concerning a robbery involving three people in a vehicle with a handgun and a baseball bat. 

• At 1:12 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 1:14 p.m., officers were called to CVS Pharmacy on East Main Street concerning a woman stealing items from the store.

• At 2:08 p.m., officers were called to Handy Market on Holmes Street concerning a suspicious person carrying two knives. The man allegedly pulled one knife on the caller’s husband.

• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road for a vandalism complaint.

• At 6:48 p.m., officers were called to Old Owenton Road after locks were cut on storage buildings.

• At 9:15 p.m., officers were called to Leonardwood Drive after a back door was damaged, possibly with a sledge hammer.

• At 9:37 p.m., officers were called to the Singing Bridge concerning damage to the pedestrian rails.

• At 10:31 p.m., officers were called to Benson Valley Road concerning an assault. The victim declined medical attention.

