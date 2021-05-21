blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 1:02 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.

• At 9:24 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Versailles Road and Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 10:56 a.m., officers took a theft report on Finish Line Way. A caller reported that a .32-caliber Beretta was stolen from her vehicle. She said she did not know when the theft occurred.

• At 11:16 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.

• At 12:05 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:09 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:08 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 1:12 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at West Todd and Shelby streets.

• At 1:43 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at Versailles Road and Jett Boulevard.

• At 1:53 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported that a male was breaking into a mailbox.

• At 1:54 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on West Main Street. A caller reported there was a strong smell of drugs and that they have reported it several times, but did not know where it was coming from. An officer advised he did not smell drugs but the caller said it was an ongoing issue.

• At 2 p.m., deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at Bald Knob and Bark Branch roads. The caller, who was the driver of a Ford Ranger, reported three people were injured after a “car swerved and struck” his truck head-on. The caller said he “lost some teeth” and the driver of the car sustained a leg injury and was unable to move. A passenger in the car had unknown injuries.

• At 2:37 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at Bald Knob and Bark Branch roads.

• At 2:49 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Johnson Avenue.

• At 2:49 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Louisville Road.

• At 4:06 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 5:32 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Meadow View Drive. A caller reported that a few days ago his car and house windows were broken and that someone broke his TV. The caller said he called police at the time, but an officer never showed up.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:37 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 8:09 p.m., deputies took a missing-person report on Bobby Jones Boulevard. A caller reported that a woman went for a walk on Monday and never came back. The caller said the woman, who had long brown hair, green eyes and a tattoo above her buttocks, had a backpack with her and was wearing black knee pants, white shoes and a red-white-and-blue shirt with a flag on it.

• At 8:23 p.m., officers took a sexual assault report on Walter Todd Drive.

• At 9:07 p.m., county and city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on Harmony Landing. A caller reported the grill on her back deck was flaming. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

• At 9:25 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

