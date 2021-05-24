The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 6:11 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at Hanly Lane and Versailles Road. A caller reported that a vehicle was rolled over on the side of the road. One person was injured.
• At 9:46 a.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Schenkel Lane.
• At 10:49 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:24 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:55 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported smoke and flames were coming from the bushes next to the road. Employees had mostly put it out when firefighters arrived.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Coffee Tree Road.
• At 2:19 p.m., deputies responded to a criminal mischief complaint on Owenton Road. A caller reported that “someone was messing with his tires” and that a lug nut was loose.
• At 3:45 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Louisville Road. The grass on the side of the road was on fire.
• At 4:07 p.m., county and city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Chapman Drive.
• At 4:12 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Louisville Road.
• At 5:40 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Silver Lake Boulevard.
• At 5:53 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 8:05 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Choctaw Trail. There was no evidence of a break-in.
• At 8:08 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported “someone is behind Lowe’s in a truck smoking weed and acting stupid.” The caller then disconnected. A similar complaint was lodged at 8:35 p.m.
• At 8:13 p.m., officers took a missing-person report on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported she didn’t know where her 13-year-old granddaughter went and that it had been a couple of hours since she had seen her. The juvenile was located.
• At 9:39 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Dogwood Street.
• At 11:59 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Jones Lane.
Saturday
• At 12:13 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Kirkland Fields Apartments on East Main Street. A caller reported hearing a banging noise. Officers located five shell casings and arrested one person.
• At 4:16 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Maple Avenue. A caller reported seeing someone in her kitchen and it looked like a shadow. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
• At 5:54 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Shelby Street.
• At 6:09 a.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 7:51 a.m., officers took a theft report at Hampton Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a wallet had been lost or stolen.
• At 9:21 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Evergreen Road. A caller reported an air conditioner was taken out of a window overnight.
• At 9:47 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on West Second Street.
• At 9:59 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at the Franklin County Regional Jail on Coffee Tree Road. Officers issued a citation.
• At 10:52 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:20 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Ewing Court.
• At 2:51 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 4:08 p.m., officers took a theft report on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 4:23 p.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Donalynn Drive.
• At 4:30 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Harvieland Road. A female suffered a cut to her head.
• At 4:57 p.m., city firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 5:19 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Evergreen Road. A caller reported several items were stolen overnight.
• At 7:17 p.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Lewis Ferry Road.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wright Street.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:13 p.m., officers took a theft report on Strathmore Drive.
• At 8:25 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Swallowfield Road.
• At 8:39 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Wright Street.
• At 9:11 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lyons Drive.
• At 10:25 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of three shots fired on Swigert Avenue.
Sunday
• At 12:18 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Cherry Lane.
• At 5:53 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a man in a white shirt and blue shorts was walking around with a knife. The caller said the man was “walking aggressively” between the entrances with what looked like a machete. The man was detained by police.
• At 7:53 a.m., officers took a theft report on Arnett Drive. A caller reported a brown trailer was stolen.
• At 1:35 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Versailles Road.
• At 2:03 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 North.
• At 3:12 p.m., officers took an assault report at the Franklin County Regional Jail on Coffee Tree Road. The caller reported someone wanted to file assault charges and an officer was needed.
• At 3:24 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:15 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 4:24 p.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:56 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Myrtle Avenue.
• At 5:03 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to an assault on Corral Way. A caller reported a male punched her in the eye.
• At 5:23 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 5:25 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported her phone was stolen.
• At 7:07 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road. A caller reported a male driver drove into her yard, struck her vehicle and a pole, then got out of the vehicle, jumped the fence behind the house and ran away. The caller said one person was stuck in the vehicle and unable to move his arm.
• At 7:20 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on Meredith Avenue. A caller reported a couch was on fire and the owner was putting it out.
• At 9:07 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Tracey Court.
• At 9:47 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at Sunset Drive and Versailles Road.
• At 10:38 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Benson Valley Road.
