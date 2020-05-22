The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:23 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury on East Fourth Street.
• At 2:28 a.m., officers were called to West Second Street for an intoxicated person.
• At 8:18 a.m., officers were called to Old Dailey Avenue for a drug offense.
• At 8:49 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 9:23 a.m., officers were called to East Main Street for a trespasser.
• At 10:13 a.m., officers responded to a burglary on River Bluff Road.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for an intoxicated person.
• At 11:12 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 11:46 a.m., officers were called to Quachita Trail for a motor vehicle accident. No one was injured.
• At 1:13 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Hawkeegan Drive.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers were called to a motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue. No one was injured.
• At 2:05 p.m., officers responded to a drug offense on Old Dailey Avenue.
• At 4:35 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Cody Pass.
• At 5:19 p.m., officers responded to an intoxicated driver on Schenkel Lane.
• At 7:01 p.m., a fire investigation was started on Airport Road.
• At 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a missing person report on Shadrick Ferry Road.
• At 7:48 p.m., firefighters were called to Cedar Drive for an alarm.
• At 8:38 p.m., officers responded to Bender Drive for a trespasser.
• At 10:32 p.m., officers were called to Waverly Lane for a trespasser.
• At 10:33 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Woodland Avenue.
• At 10:45 p.m., officers were called to Wilson Street for a trespasser.
• At 11:56 p.m., officers responded to Owenton Avenue for an intoxicated driver.
