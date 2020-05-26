The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Friday through Monday:
Friday
• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after a bicycle was stolen during the night.
• At 7:57 a.m., officers were called to Twilight Trail after someone broke into a fenced area and stole catalytic converters from 13 vehicles.
• At 8:54 a.m., officers were called to Cook Out on U.S. 127 concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 10:03 a.m., officers were called to East Fourth Street after a window was broken on a garage.
• At 1:10 p.m., officers were called to Steele Street regarding shots fired.
• At 1:32 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General on U.S. 127 concerning a theft of clothes from outside the store. The suspect was returning to the store with the items.
• At 2:42 p.m., officers were called to Woodhill Lane concerning a possible scam.
• At 2:53 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 3:17 p.m., officers were called to Weber Court regarding shots fired.
• At 5:27 p.m., officers were called to Taco Bell on Leonardwood Drive concerning an employee theft.
• At 6:50 p.m., officers were called to Twilight Trail after a license plate and other items were taken from a vehicle.
• At 7:22 p.m., officers were called to Myrtle Avenue concerning a stolen cellphone.
• At 7:32 p.m., officers were called to Parkside Drive after someone broke into a storage unit and took a moped.
• At 10:50 p.m., officers were called to Murrell Street concerning a burglary.
• At 11:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Quartermile Way concerning an illegal burn involving treated lumber.
Saturday
• At 3:54 a.m., officers were called to East Georgetown Road after tires were flattened on the caller’s vehicle.
• At 4:07 a.m., officers were called to the YMCA parking garage on West Clinton Street after tires were stolen from a vehicle.
• At 11:03 a.m., officers were called to East Main Street after a television was broken during the night.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to Marathon on Evergreen Road after a fence was damaged by a vehicle.
• At 5:52 p.m., officers were called to Harp Pike after someone tried to steal a camper.
• At 6:43 p.m., officers were called to Dollar Tree on U.S. 127 concerning an attempted theft.
• At 7:16 p.m., officers were called to Hopi Trail concerning an assault between sisters.
• At 8:28 p.m., officers were called to Rouse Avenue regarding shots fired.
• At 9:13 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire in a wooden shed on East Fourth Street.
• At 10:07 p.m., officers were called to Medinah Court regarding shots fired.
• At 11:02 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Sullivan Lane after a vehicle ran into an embankment. The driver was complaining of a leg injury.
Sunday
• At 9:23 a.m., officers were called to Schofield Lane after someone broke into a truck during the night and stole a firearm and two knives.
• At 10:05 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault that happened earlier on Thistlewood Avenue.
• At 12:50 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning a fraud complaint.
• At 1:41 p.m., officers were called to Tulip Drive after an acquaintance took the caller’s EBT card and spent $300.
• At 4:17 p.m., officers were called to Pea Ridge Road concerning the theft of a tool box, freezer and two air conditioners.
• At 5:03 p.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning an assault at Lowe’s.
• At 7:36 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 64 near the 51 mile marker.
• At 9:51 p.m., officers were called to Hanna Place concerning a sexual abuse complaint.
• At 10:28 p.m., officers were called to East Third Street for a burglary complaint.
• At 10:58 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 54 mile marker. A vehicle overturned and one of the patients had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Monday
• At 12:38 a.m., officers were called to Courchelle Court for a possible burglary.
• At 4 a.m., officers were called to Courchelle Court regarding a possible burglary.
• At 4:54 a.m., officers were called to Courchelle Court for a burglary complaint.
• At 1:22 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 64 near the 53 mile marker.
• At 4:07 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments for a burglary complaint.
• At 6:02 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road after a tool box was stolen from a truck.
• At 6:17 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel concerning a theft of equipment by former employees.
• At 7:26 p.m., officers were called to Schenkel Lane concerning a burglary and theft of tools.
• At 7:37 p.m., officers were called to Cherrywood Drive regarding an alleged sexual offense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.