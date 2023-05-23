The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 8:23 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Equine Way.
• At 10:31 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Shadrick Ferry Road. A caller reported a church was broken into and was “trashed.”
• At 11:35 a.m., officers took a theft report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported a John Deere riding lawnmower was stolen.
• At 11:40 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A person reported being scammed out of $7,000 on Facebook Marketplace.
• At 12:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ewing Street. A caller reported a vehicle was stolen.
• At 1:21 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took an assault report.
• At 1:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 3:50 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road near Evergreen Road.
• At 4 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A male in the lobby reported bikes were stolen on Wright Street.
• At 4:50 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Third Street. A caller reported a trailer was stolen over the weekend.
• At 7:28 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Bradley Street.
• At 8:58 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to an unknown trouble call at the Elkhorn Creek put-in for kayakers on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a male was stuck on the rocks. The caller said he fell in the water, got lost from his kayak and was stranded with his father and one kayak between them. Authorities deployed a boat and rescued the pair at 10:16 p.m.
• At 10:35 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Greenup Avenue.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.