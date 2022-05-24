blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 7:47 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holt Lane near Peaks Mill Road.

• At 9:49 a.m., officers took a theft report at Dominion Living Center on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported an agency aide stole several items overnight and that there is video footage of the thefts.

• At 10:52 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Briar Cliff Street.

• At 4:16 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported she left her wallet in a fitting room and went back to get it and her credit and debit cards and cash had been stolen. The caller advised she confronted a male who was seen with the items, but he left in a GMC Acadia.

• At 4:24 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.

• At 4:42 p.m., officers were called to an assault behind Trifecta BBQ on St. Clair Street.

• At 5:32 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Dollar General on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female shoplifter had put several items in her purse and walked out.

• At 5:32 p.m., officers took a theft report at Speedway on Louisville Road.

• At 6:10 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Tyrone Main Street in Lawrenceburg.

• At 6:12 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Berry Hill Drive.

• At 6:49 p.m., officers took a theft report at Handy Market on Holmes Street. A caller reported a female ate two snack cakes and drank a chocolate milk without paying for the items.

• At 7 p.m., deputies and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Chenault Road.

• At 7:48 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.

