The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 7:42 a.m., officers took an assault report on Mero Street. A caller reported her son was hit by a rock two days ago on Centennial Avenue. She advised her son was taken to the hospital following the incident.

• At 10:10 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on East Main Street.

• At 11:01 a.m., deputies attempted to locate a person at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road in reference to a vehicle that was located in Lexington.

• At 11:52 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 2:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:09 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a Nissan Versa was fully engulfed and had a full tank of gas. The caller advised he was test driving the vehicle when it caught fire. The fire was extinguished at 3:23 p.m. and the westbound lanes of the interstate were temporarily closed.

• At 3:55 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 5:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:10 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller from the loss prevention office reported a female shoplifter left in a silver Hyundai Elantra.

• At 7:46 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious package at Investors Heritage on Capital Avenue. A caller reported a black backpack was on the blacktop by a wall. The caller advised they didn’t know who it belonged to.

• At 8:56 p.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Lyons Drive.

• At 9:11 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane near Quachita Trail.

