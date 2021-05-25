blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 3:25 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.

• At 5:03 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Chinook Trail.

• At 7:26 a.m., officers were notified of a theft on Mohawk Trail. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and ID and insurance cards were stolen. The caller declined to file a report.

• At 7:39 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.

• At 8:28 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.

• At 8:48 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported people were inside an apartment that should be vacant and that they had been asked to leave before. Officers arrested a female.

• At 9:46 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Crittenden Road.

• At 10:04 a.m., officers and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 10:15 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a male was breaking into a blue Oldsmobile.

• At 10:37 a.m., officers took a theft report on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported someone stole checks and cashed them.

• At 11:47 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Owenton Avenue.

• At 12:19 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Papa John’s on East Main Street. A caller reported two vehicles were involved and one person had a head injury.

• At 1:02 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on East Main Street. A caller reported an equipment storage structure was on fire. Firefighters were unable to locate a fire.

• At 1:36 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 3:01 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Sonic on Louisville Road. A caller reported several vehicles were involved. The westbound lanes were shut down briefly.

• At 3:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:45 p.m., officers took an assault report on Lyons Drive.

• At 4:20 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.

• At 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:10 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Lewis Ferry Road.

• At 8:43 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:54 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on St. Clair Street.

• At 10 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.

• At 10:29 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Woodland Avenue.

