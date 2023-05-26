The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 2:04 a.m., officers took an assault report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported an adopted family member “pushed [him] up against a wall and slapped [him].”

