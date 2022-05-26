blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:36 a.m., deputies were called to an armed and dangerous person on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a male “flashed a gun.”

• At 6:12 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Willow Street.

• At 11:53 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Mohawk Trail near Pueblo Trail.

• At 12:04 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Owenton Avenue.

• At 2:05 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Holmes Street. No additional information was available.

• At 2:20 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a known shoplifter who had stolen $1,000 worth of merchandise in the past was in the store and carrying a big purse.

• At 2:58 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Wapping Street.

• At 3:11 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:52 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported his landlord “threw all of his stuff out of his house.” The caller advised he had paid his rent and that his landlord “let his animals out and they ran away.”

• At 4:44 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on University Drive.

• At 4:45 p.m., officers took a theft report at Skyview Mart on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported a person who parked in a handicap spot stole doughnuts and left.

• At 5:22 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing six or seven shots from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 5:33 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported she paid for a dog through Snapchat and when she went to pick up the dog the owner requested more money.

• At 6:52 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Donalynn Drive.

• At 8:01 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Missouri Avenue.

• At 9:16 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Kentucky Avenue.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription