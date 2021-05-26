blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 2:10 a.m., officers took an assault report on Hawkins Drive. A caller reported a male hit him in the head with a board. The male also said he was going to kill the caller with a hammer. The male then left.

• At 9:04 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 10:31 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Graefenburg Christian Church on Louisville Road. A caller reported a catalytic converter had been “cut off” a vehicle.

• At 11:34 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Gayle Street. A caller reported that neighbors painted her car and it won’t wash off.

• At 11:42 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported two bicycles were stolen.

• At 12:36 p.m., officers and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1:53 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the back tail light of his van had been busted.

• At 2:39 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Alfa Drive. A caller reported that a HVAC repairman told her someone vandalized her unit. The caller was enroute to the residence.

• At 2:45 p.m., deputies took a drug offense complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 3:25 p.m., officers took a theft report on Broadway. A caller reported her mother stole her money, cards and debit card.

• At 5:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 6:53 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a vehicle was vandalized overnight. The caller said she thinks the neighbor “poured juice all over the paint” on her car.

• At 7:37 p.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Lyons Drive.

• At 7:40 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a drug offense on Schenkel Lane.

• At 7:45 p.m., officers took a theft report on Henry Street. A caller reported her sister stole her air mattress. Dispatch advised the two parties to separate and noted they were “really upset over an air mattress.”

• At 8:36 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported someone scratched and dented a vehicle.

• At 9:21 p.m., officers, county fire and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Flat Creek Road.

