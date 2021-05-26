The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 2:10 a.m., officers took an assault report on Hawkins Drive. A caller reported a male hit him in the head with a board. The male also said he was going to kill the caller with a hammer. The male then left.
• At 9:04 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 10:31 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Graefenburg Christian Church on Louisville Road. A caller reported a catalytic converter had been “cut off” a vehicle.
• At 11:34 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Gayle Street. A caller reported that neighbors painted her car and it won’t wash off.
• At 11:42 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported two bicycles were stolen.
• At 12:36 p.m., officers and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:53 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the back tail light of his van had been busted.
• At 2:39 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Alfa Drive. A caller reported that a HVAC repairman told her someone vandalized her unit. The caller was enroute to the residence.
• At 2:45 p.m., deputies took a drug offense complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 3:25 p.m., officers took a theft report on Broadway. A caller reported her mother stole her money, cards and debit card.
• At 5:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 6:53 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a vehicle was vandalized overnight. The caller said she thinks the neighbor “poured juice all over the paint” on her car.
• At 7:37 p.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Lyons Drive.
• At 7:40 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a drug offense on Schenkel Lane.
• At 7:45 p.m., officers took a theft report on Henry Street. A caller reported her sister stole her air mattress. Dispatch advised the two parties to separate and noted they were “really upset over an air mattress.”
• At 8:36 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported someone scratched and dented a vehicle.
• At 9:21 p.m., officers, county fire and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Flat Creek Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.