The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 12:57 a.m., officers were called to Murray Street regarding a group of men fighting in the street.
• At 2:06 a.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane concerning an assault on Sequoyah Trail.
• At 9:41 a.m., officers responded to Wapping Street after a vehicle hit a tree.
• At 9:57 a.m., officers were called to Select Auto on Versailles Road after two men stole car keys and wrote bad checks.
• At 10:50 a.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive after an apartment complex laundry room was vandalized.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers were called to Greenbriar Lane concerning stolen identification and debit cards.
• At 2:13 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Toyota on Leestown Road for a fraud complaint.
• At 3:43 p.m., officers were called to Forest Hill Drive concerning a theft of cash.
• At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel after an employee was assaulted.
• At 7:49 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning an assault.
• At 8:05 p.m., officers were called to Dry Ridge Road after a child was allegedly struck in the face.
• At 8:52 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Wilkinson Boulevard after a vehicle struck a deer.
• At 9:36 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a suspected shoplifter.
