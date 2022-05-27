blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:29 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported four or five people were fighting and a male hit a female.

• At 6:52 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported there were several cracks in the road, which had just been paved. He advised there may be a gas line leaking, but he could not smell any gas.

• At 6:57 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Galbraith Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. The eastbound lanes were temporarily shut down. The lanes were reopened at 7:37 a.m.

• At 9:50 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on East Main Street.

• At 9:56 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Owenton Avenue.

• At 10:41 a.m., deputies and county fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.

• At 12:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:41 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near East Main Street.

• At 3:39 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on East Main Street.

• At 3:43 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street.

• At 3:49 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Louisville Road.

• At 4:54 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.

• At 4:58 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a male in a gray sedan was pointing a gun at people.

• At 5:32 p.m., officers were called to a fight on West Clinton Street near Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported it was in reference to a road rage incident.

• At 5:45 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 5:52 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hardy Street. A caller reported a female took her credit card and used it. The caller advised that the female told her if she called the police she would kill her.

• At 6:11 p.m., officers took a theft report at BP on Fair Oaks Lane. A caller reported an employee stole $5,500.

• At 9 p.m., officers took a theft report at TJ Maxx on John Davis Drive. A caller reported an iPhone was possibly stolen.

• At 9:36 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Champion Drive. A caller reported their 34-year-old aunt, who is from Ohio, was last seen Sunday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription