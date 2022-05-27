The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:29 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported four or five people were fighting and a male hit a female.
• At 6:52 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported there were several cracks in the road, which had just been paved. He advised there may be a gas line leaking, but he could not smell any gas.
• At 6:57 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Galbraith Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. The eastbound lanes were temporarily shut down. The lanes were reopened at 7:37 a.m.
• At 9:50 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on East Main Street.
• At 9:56 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Owenton Avenue.
• At 10:41 a.m., deputies and county fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 12:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:41 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near East Main Street.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on East Main Street.
• At 3:43 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street.
• At 3:49 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Louisville Road.
• At 4:54 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.
• At 4:58 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a male in a gray sedan was pointing a gun at people.
• At 5:32 p.m., officers were called to a fight on West Clinton Street near Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported it was in reference to a road rage incident.
• At 5:45 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:52 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hardy Street. A caller reported a female took her credit card and used it. The caller advised that the female told her if she called the police she would kill her.
• At 6:11 p.m., officers took a theft report at BP on Fair Oaks Lane. A caller reported an employee stole $5,500.
• At 9 p.m., officers took a theft report at TJ Maxx on John Davis Drive. A caller reported an iPhone was possibly stolen.
• At 9:36 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Champion Drive. A caller reported their 34-year-old aunt, who is from Ohio, was last seen Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.