blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 1:47 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Allen Way.

• At 7:37 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported property belonging to Miller Pipeline was damaged.

• At 8:26 a.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire at Cracker Barrel on Bizzack Boulevard. No fire was found at the location.

• At 9:04 a.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 9:15 a.m., officers, city firefighters, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. The property manager told dispatch there was a strong smell coming from the apartment of an elderly male, who had not been seen in a couple weeks.

• At 9:27 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Diagnostic Drive.

• At 9:35 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.

• At 10:19 a.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:38 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Tracey Court. A caller reported someone was breaking into his house. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the residence.

• At 11:45 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:14 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Meadowview Drive. A caller who was having a refrigerator delivered reported that a neighbor threatened to cut the delivery truck’s tires. The caller said the neighbor was upset because one of the truck’s tires was in his driveway.

• At 2:11 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver in the parking lot at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 2:38 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone “popped” their pool. An officer said a stick appeared to have punctured the side of the pool. No report was taken.

• At 2:40 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.

• At 3:01 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 4:49 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported that a TV and other items were stolen — possibly by a family member.

• At 7:14 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 7:58 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported adults were shooting BB guns and hit her car.

• At 9:57 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Indian Gap Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription