The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:
Friday
• At 3:37 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:19 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue at Second Street School on West Second Street. A person was stuck in an elevator. They were rescued at 9:45 a.m.
• At 10:02 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported hearing one shot.
• At 10:54 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Larry Stigers Equipment, Truck and Trailer on Twin Oaks Circle. A caller reported one employee assaulted another employee. EMS was declined.
• At 10:59 a.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:44 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:53 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported she did not receive her paycheck from Main Street Car Wash where she worked. She advised she was told to pick up her check but when she arrived there was no one there.
• At 12:59 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard near Versailles Road.
• At 1 p.m., officers took a theft report at Main Street Car Wash on East Main Street. A former employee reported the business refused to give him his paycheck.
• At 1:12 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on East Main Street.
• At 2:16 p.m., officers took a theft report on Goodman Way. A caller reported someone stole cash out of three different bank accounts.
• At 2:22 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:18 p.m., officers took an assault report at Longhorn Steakhouse on West Ridge Drive.
• At 3:52 p.m., county firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Winterhaven Lane.
• At 5:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on John Davis Drive.
• At 5:19 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street near St. Clair Street.
• At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at Craftmasters LLC on Laralan Avenue. A caller reported that cameras at the business were alerting that someone was attempting to break in.
Saturday
• At 6:39 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lyons Drive near Johnson Avenue.
• At 9:33 a.m., officers took a theft report at Main Street Car Wash on East Main Street. A caller reported the owner was refusing to give him his paycheck.
• At 9:55 a.m., officers took a theft report at Main Street Car Wash on East Main Street. A caller reported the owner was refusing to give her paycheck.
• At 9:58 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Compton Drive. A caller reported a girl in an upstairs apartment broke into another woman’s apartment.
• At 11:39 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 11:56 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Centennial Avenue.
• At 12:04 p.m., deputies took a fraud complain on Hunters Trace. A caller reported being scammed and advised she gave them all of her information.
• At 12:42 p.m., city and county firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported an area of the store smelled like gas and some people were getting lightheaded. The gas company was notified and found a small leak around a water heater.
• At 1:10 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Keeneland Court. A caller reported that he thought his wife had been kidnapped from The Lantern. The facility told police that his wife had been transported to the hospital.
• At 1:14 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.
• At 2:03 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Arlington Avenue.
• At 2:34 p.m., officers, deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on Country Lane.
• At 3:35 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 5:06 p.m., deputies were notified of lewd behavior at a rest area on Interstate 64. A caller reported males were attempting to follow females into the restroom.
• At 10:21 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Montclair Road. A caller reported that food “ran off the stove and caught on fire.”
• At 11:33 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported that she thought a car wrecked into the creek. She advised that she saw headlights and heard a car horn, but refused to go down to the creek to check on the situation.
Sunday
• At 3:55 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported at three males were fighting, but didn’t know whether it was physical or just verbal.
• At 7:49 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Shell on Duncan Road. A caller reported a shoplifter.
• At 1:20 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:16 p.m., county firefighters were called to ground fire on Evergreen Road.
• At 3:31 p.m., officers took a theft report at Tackle Box on Holmes Street. A caller reported a female walked in, took a drink and left without paying for it.
• At 5:26 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Quachita Trail. A caller reported a neighbor pulled a gun on them.
• At 5:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane.
• At 5:57 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:38 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported being followed by two males in a tan Buick. The caller advised the passenger was shooting a gun. Police detained the two males and the passenger was arrested.
• At 6:55 p.m., county firefighters were notified of a possible gas leak on Arbor View Drive. A caller reported a gas line had possibly been hit. The gas company was notified and advised a phone line was hit not a gas line.
• At 7:53 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Crab Orchard Road.
• At 8:26 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Demerson Lane.
• At 8:58 p.m., officers responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Laffoon Drive. A caller reported a male in a Dodge Ram hit his son while the boy was riding a go-cart. The boy went to the hospital and the caller advised the male admitted he was drunk. The male was detained.
• At 9:24 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Fields Avenue. A caller reported a male was threatening children. The caller advised that the male threatened “to cut the kids’ throats” and “shoot them.”
• At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Butler Street. A caller reported hearing five shots and then three more. A deputy advised it was fireworks.
• At 9:35 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Shenandoah Drive. A caller reported his juvenile daughter ran off into the woods. A neighbor brought the girl home at 10:04 p.m.
• At 9:35 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Cold Harbor Drive. A caller reported hearing three or four shots. Officers advised it was fireworks.
• At 10:18 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 10:31 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Cherry Lane. A caller reported a 19-year-old male was on a bike and last heard from an hour prior. The male was located and returned home at 10:46 p.m.
Monday
• At 7:51 a.m., city and county firefighters and EMS responded to a rescue at Home 2 Suites on Allen Way. A caller reported a male was stuck in an elevator. He was rescued at 8:26 a.m.
• At 9:35 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:04 a.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported “a bunch of items” were stolen on May 10.
• At 12:01 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Mt. Zion Road.
• At 1:29 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a rescue on Kentucky Avenue. A caller reported a person on a jet ski went over the dam. The female was rescued from the water at 1:35 p.m. She was OK.
• At 3:02 p.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter.
• At 8:14 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Dollar Tree on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female shoplifter.
• At 8:57 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Nostalgic Place. A caller reported “someone stole a large amount of money” from their mother a couple of hours before.
• At 9:05 p.m., officers took an assault report at Austin Park Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported an ex-girlfriend hit her and threw paint on her. The caller advised the ex-girlfriend left and declined EMS.
• At 9:14 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Edgemont Road.
• At 10 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Highview Circle. A caller reported hearing 10-12 shots. Deputies determined it was fireworks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.