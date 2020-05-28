The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 6:41 a.m., officers were called to Benson Valley Road after someone broke a gate and entered the property.
• At 10:11 a.m., officers were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods on John Davis Drive after two men stole shoes and clothes.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to Lebanon Road after someone removed survey stakes.
• At 1 p.m, officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a theft of medication.
• At 2:06 p.m., officers were called to Leestown Road after items were stolen from a storage unit.
• At 2:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Leonardwood Drive concerning smoke near Walmart.
• At 3:31 p.m., firefighters were called to Winding Way Drive for a report of smoke behind a house. There was an illegal brush fire, which was extinguished.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers were called to Ravencrest Apartments on East Georgetown Road for a burglary complaint.
• At 6:22 p.m., firefighters were called to the Sunshine Center on Steele Street after a 3-year-old locked herself in a bathroom. Officers opened the door before firefighters arrived.
• At 8:05 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Benson Valley Road involving a person on a scooter. No other vehicles were involved.
• At 10:25 p.m, officers were called to Cheek Street concerning a possible burglary.
