blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 6:41 a.m., officers were called to Benson Valley Road after someone broke a gate and entered the property.

• At 10:11 a.m., officers were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods on John Davis Drive after two men stole shoes and clothes.

• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to Lebanon Road after someone removed survey stakes.

• At 1 p.m, officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a theft of medication.

• At 2:06 p.m., officers were called to Leestown Road after items were stolen from a storage unit.

• At 2:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Leonardwood Drive concerning smoke near Walmart.

• At 3:31 p.m., firefighters were called to Winding Way Drive for a report of smoke behind a house. There was an illegal brush fire, which was extinguished.

• At 3:39 p.m., officers were called to Ravencrest Apartments on East Georgetown Road for a burglary complaint.

• At 6:22 p.m., firefighters were called to the Sunshine Center on Steele Street after a 3-year-old locked herself in a bathroom. Officers opened the door before firefighters arrived.

• At 8:05 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Benson Valley Road involving a person on a scooter. No other vehicles were involved.

• At 10:25 p.m, officers were called to Cheek Street concerning a possible burglary.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription