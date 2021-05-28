blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 8:21 a.m., officers took an assault report on Mero Street. A caller reported being assaulted by a male.

• At 11:34 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Graefenburg Christian Church on Louisville Road.

• At 11:37 a.m., officers were notified of a theft on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported that a battery and other items were stolen. No report was taken.

• At 12:20 p.m., officers took a theft report at Unlimited Cleaning Solutions on East Main Street.

• At 2:29 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Ryswick Lane. A caller reported a light-duty trailer was stolen and advised that Sherwin-Williams had video footage of the theft.

• At 3:15 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 4:11 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a homeless person started a campfire outside Building 4. Firefighters extinguished the fire and warned the person not to trespass.

• At 6:11 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Collins Lane. A caller reported someone broke into his house and stole a dirt bike, painting and Playstation 4. The caller said his neighbor “saw several people go into his house” in the past two weeks while the caller was in jail.

• At 8:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at Blue’s on Schenkel Lane. A caller said she dropped her credit card recently and it was used at the gas station for a $50 transaction.

• At 9:15 p.m., officers took an assault report on Ridgewood Lane. A caller reported his son was “hit in the face by two other kids.”

• At 9:25 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Graefenburg Road.

• At 10:51 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.

• At 11:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Harrodswood Road.

