The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 1:04 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a bomb threat at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported he had bombs hidden in the area and needed $15,000. The caller told dispatch he had pipe bombs and a gun. He also advised he has schizophrenia. The caller said he was waiting in an apartment. Officers were unable to locate the caller or any bombs.

• At 1:23 a.m., officers, county and city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on John Davis Drive.

• At 2:08 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported that he thought someone was breaking into his house. He said the bars on his windows had been moved. Deputies were unable to locate anyone.

• At 3:24 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a vehicle ran into a building and that they heard one shot. Witnesses told officers that the driver ran out of the vehicle after the collision.

• At 7:17 a.m., officers took a theft report on Iron Drive. A caller reported someone broke into an unlocked 2009 Ford Ranger and stole a tool box and paper.

• At 9:04 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Garden Point Drive.

• At 11:44 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported several items were stolen and they knew who stole them.

• At 11:58 a.m., deputies, county and city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the Interstate 64 East onramp near mile marker 58. One vehicle was overturned and a male was out of the vehicle with unknown injuries. The onramp was closed temporarily.

• At 1:03 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1:34 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 2:24 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:31 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a man with a broken leg was driving a scooter between Walmart and Kroger. An officer took the man to the bus station and a Walmart employee picked up the scooter at Marathon.

• At 5:23 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cody Pass.

• At 5:39 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.

• At 6:29 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Northgate Drive.

• At 7:08 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 7:21 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 7:31 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Old Dailey Avenue.

• At 8:48 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Meagher Avenue.

• At 9:25 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Saturday

• At 12:01 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller said several people were involved in a fight.

• At 3:28 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Schenkel Lane.

• At 6:23 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Bald Knob Road and Bark Branch Road.

• At 10:09 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Glenns Creek Road. A caller reported several items were stolen from an outbuilding.

• At 10:22 a.m., officers took a theft report on Watson Court. A caller reported identity theft and said American Express is requesting a police report.

• At 12:17 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak at Boone National Guard Center on Minuteman Parkway. A caller reported a gas line was hit while digging. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 12:31 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:34 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Collins Lane.

• At 4:16 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Old Dailey Avenue. A caller reported he was there to inspect the residence and it appeared as though the door had been kicked in.

• At 5:27 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Old Lawrenceburg Road near Evergreen Road.

• At 5:31 p.m., EMS was called to a smoke smell on Locust Ridge Road.

• At 5:49 p.m., officers responded to an armed and dangerous person at Benson Valley Boat Marina on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported that someone told him a female pulled out a pistol on the boat ramp.

• At 6:41 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Chinook Trail. A caller reported hearing a gunshot and smelling gun smoke. She told dispatch “her name is not important and someone might be trying to kill her.” Dispatch advised the caller sounded intoxicated.

• At 6:53 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Old Louisville Road.

• At 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 7:47 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Compton Drive.

• At 9:09 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Limestone Drive.

• At 11:13 p.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Melvin Drive.

Sunday

• At 12:13 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary on Cheek Street. A caller reported she thinks someone is sneaking into a little cottage building to sleep in there. She said she thinks it is someone her 16-year-old grandson knows.

• At 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to a burglary at Holiday Inn Express on Vandalay Drive. A caller reported a homeless man with an orange backpack broke into the hotel. The caller, who is an employee, told the man he was not supposed to be there.

• At 7 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported five or six females were fighting near the 400 building. The caller said they were yelling and screaming.

• At 2:33 p.m., officers took a theft report on Murray Street. A caller reported a Playstation 4, TV, knife, debit card and other items were stolen from a residence on Holmes Street.

• At 3:03 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on West Campbell Street.

• At 3:16 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:21 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported hearing three shots and then three more. Officers advised juveniles were setting off fireworks on Letcher Avenue.

• At 9:50 p.m., city firefighters responded to a gas leak on Willis Avenue. Columbia Gas was notified and found a small leak behind the house. Repairs were made.

Monday

• At 1:47 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary at Shell on East Main Street. A caller reported a male was trying to break the door on the gas station.

• At 7:35 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 9:47 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 10:10 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Wright Street.

• At 3:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on Lindenwood Lane. A caller reported a backpack with ID and other items was lost or stolen.

• At 4:17 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a robbery at Steak ’N Shake on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male in a red shirt and jeans jumped him, shoved him and stole the money drop bags. The caller said the male ran behind the former O’Charley’s. A K-9 tracked the male’s scent to the Interstate 64 West onramp.

• At 5:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A female shoplifter was arrested.

• At 6:35 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS responded to an intoxicated person on Jett Boulevard.

• At 8:17 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Kentucky Avenue.

• At 8:47 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 10:10 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Holly Hill Drive. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen a few weeks ago.

• At 10:12 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Walter Todd Drive.

• At 10:26 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Briar Cliff Street. A caller reported someone was trying to break into the apartment below.

