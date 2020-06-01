The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 5:12 a.m. Friday, officers were called to Wallace Avenue for a shots fired complaint.
• At 8:31 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a possible structure fire Sally’s Beauty Supply on Leonardwood Drive. The smoke was caused by the HVAC system, which was serviced the previous day.
• At 9:20 a.m., officers were called to Dry Ridge Road concerning an assault.
• At 10:17 a.m., officers were called to WesBanco on U.S. 127 concerning a fraud complaint.
• At 2:27 p.m., officers were called to South University Drive for a vandalism complaint.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers received a call from Lawrenceburg about a person headed to Frankfort with a stolen computer.
• At 4:17 p.m., officers were called to Capital Self Storage on Versailles Road after someone broke into two storage units.
• At 6:53 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Road for a burglary.
• At 7:03 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Care and Rehab on Old Soldiers Lane concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 9:35 p.m., officers were called to Royal Parkway for a shots fired complaint.
• At 10:14 p.m., officers were called to West Broadway Street for a burglary.
• At 11:12 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning an assault. The victim was complaining of neck and back pain.
Saturday
• At 2:55 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after a key was stolen for a rental truck.
• At 1:27 p.m., officers were called to Shoe Carnival on Leonardwood Drive after a man stole two pairs of shoes and left in a vehicle.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane after the caller paid for a tattoo which she never received.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments for an assault. The caller said he was slapped by a woman, who was refusing to leave.
• At 3:27 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning a possible abuse case involving a child.
• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court concerning a neighbor threatening to shoot the caller.
• At 5:33 p.m., firefighters were called to Taylor Avenue for a possible fire. A man was starting a grill behind his house.
• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen bicycle.
Sunday
• At 5:43 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning a person who was stabbed.
• At 12:02 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after someone broke into a residence.
• At 2:32 p.m., officers were called to Flat Creek Road concerning a theft of tools.
• At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident at ALDI on US 127 after a pickup truck hit a shopping cart, which then hit a female.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the Shelby County line a truck ran a motorcycle off the highway.
• At 4:42 p.m., firefighters were called to Corral Way for a possible fire behind a house.
• At 8:11 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen cell phone.
• At 8:42 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a 10-year-old child who scratched the caller’s daughter.
• At 8:59 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 after two vehicles hit a deer.
