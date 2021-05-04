The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 12:15 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a two-vehicle injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Chick-Fil-A. The caller reported an SUV and Toyota Corolla were involved and a female said she couldn’t breathe.
• At 12:33 a.m., officers took a drug offense complaint at Steak ’N Shake on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported the driver of a black Toyota Rav4 with Indiana plates was intoxicated.
• At 5:26 a.m., deputies took a missing-person report on Westover Road. A caller reported her 13-year-old daughter “cut all her hair and left in the night.” The caller said the daughter’s phone was going to voicemail and that they had just moved here from Florida and didn’t know the area very well. The teenager was located at 5:56 a.m. on Versailles Road in Woodford County and was returned home.
• At 9:30 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Capital Avenue.
• At 9:59 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported someone broke into an apartment through a window and several items were missing.
• At 11:06 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.
• At 11:37 a.m., officers, deputies, city firefighters, EMS and the coroner responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South. A 69-year-old man was killed after the black Jeep SUV he was driving rear-ended a white Chevrolet car near the intersection of Louisville Road and the West Plaza Connector.
• At 11:59 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Mills Lane.
• At 12:23 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Gayle Street.
• At 2:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Winding Way Drive. A caller reported someone took money out of a bank account.
• At 2:44 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road.
• At 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary on Mallard Drive. A caller reported hearing someone upstairs when she walked into her house. She said she then “ran out to her car.” Deputies were unable to find anyone in the residence.
• At 9:09 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Allnutt Drive. A caller reported two people were “loading stuff out of the house into a white pickup truck.” Officers determined they were given permission.
• At 10:02 p.m., officers took a missing-person report on Winston Avenue. A caller reported her juvenile daughter “ran off because she was mad her cellphone was taken.” The girl was located and returned home.
