The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Appletree Court. A caller reported a house was fully engulfed and that the occupants had evacuated. Bluegrass Energy was notified.

• At 1:31 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Spruce Street. A caller reported a kitchen was on fire and the occupants had evacuated. The caller also advised there were several oxygen tanks in the residence. Frankfort Plant Board was notified and the fire was extinguished at 2:30 a.m.

• At 8:27 a.m., officers took a theft report at the Kentucky Dept. of Revenue on High Street. A caller reported AirPods were stolen.

• At 9:35 a.m., officers took a theft report at Dirty D Cleaning Co. on Teton Trail. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen.

• At 10:51 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Appletree Court.

• At 3 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Coleman Avenue. A caller reported that she thought someone came into her house while she was sleeping and cut her landline and disabled her security system.

• At 4:09 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 4:09 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Compton Drive near Oaklawn Drive. A caller reported someone was under a bush “huffing a can of paint.”

• At 4:42 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 4:44 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Oak Ridge Drive.

• At 6:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on Noel Avenue. A caller reported someone stole her dog from her Owenton Road residence.

• At 8:56 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Devils Hollow Road.

