The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 8:05 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Hardee’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported two or more kids were vandalizing the property behind the restaurant. The caller, who is a manager, advised the kids moved the camera and messed with the order board. She also said that they have previously torn down advertisements and thrown rocks at windows.

• At 8:27 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 8:27 a.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint near Hearn Elementary School on Copperleaf Boulevard. A caller reported a window was busted at a job site.

• At 8:34 a.m., officers were notified of a suspicious package near the Franklin County Courthouse on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a brown briefcase was found on the other side of a black fence near the former Good Shepherd Church.

• At 10:23 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at WesBanco on Versailles Road. A caller reported a client cashed a check that bounced and they needed to file a report.

• At 11:53 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 12:12 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 12:36 p.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue at Second Street School on West Second Street. A caller reported an elevator was stalled.

• At 1:19 p.m., deputies took a theft report at GOTRG on Leestown Road. A caller reported there was video footage of people taking things from the property after business hours.

• At 1:59 p.m., deputies took a sexual offense complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 2:19 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wapping Street.

• At 2:43 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 3:29 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road near Hickman Hill Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident in the middle of the roadway. One female was bleeding from her neck and may have suffered from a concussion. The road was temporarily closed and reopened at 4 p.m.

• At 4:53 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Manley-Leestown Road.

• At 6:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Georgetown Road.

• At 8:42 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Camry and Kia. One female, who is pregnant, complained of stomach and side cramps.

• At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 9:53 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Northwood Road. A caller reported hearing two shots.

• At 11:27 p.m., city and county fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Secretariat Way.

• At 11:38 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Marlowe Court.

