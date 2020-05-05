blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 9:17 a.m., officers were called to Union Ridge Road regarding a missing juvenile. 

• At 9:31 a.m., officers were called to Dan’s Discount Jewelers and Pawn on East Main Street concerning a stolen handgun.

• At 10:59 a.m., officers were called to University Lodge on East Main Street concerning a theft of money.

• At 12:16 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft.

• At 2:59 p.m., officers were called to Lincoln Drive concerning a man threatening a person with a sledge hammer. The suspect was detained.

• At 3:08 p.m., officers were called to Union Ridge Road after a garage was damaged.

• At 3:27 p.m., deputies were called to Franklin County Fire Department Station 6 concerning a person stealing parts from a lawn mower. 

• At 3:54 p.m., officers were called to East Georgetown Road concerning an assault. 

• At 6:28 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a stolen cellphone.

• At 6:29 p.m., officers were called to Ravencrest Apartments on Georgetown Road after someone broke into a vehicle and took the title and other documents.

• At 11:23 p.m., officers were called to East Georgetown Road concerning a missing juvenile.

