The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 4:56 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Leawood Drive. A caller reported someone in a vehicle shot a gun at her boyfriend as he was leaving for work. The caller said it sounded like a handgun and seven shots were heard. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.

• At 11:48 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at Versailles Road and East Main Street.

• At 12:44 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:58 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the intersection with Louisville Road.

• At 1:13 p.m., officers responded to a criminal mischief complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone cut their tires and keyed their vehicle.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:25 p.m., deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Owenton Road. A caller, who was not at the location, reported a blue Ford 500 was being damaged.

• At 6:45 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 7 p.m., officers took a theft report on Stoney Creek Drive.

• At 7:36 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

