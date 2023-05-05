050423 Broadway accident

Frankfort police, fire and EMS responded to an injury accident involving a motorcycle on West Broadway at 7:21 p.m. Thursday. No one sustained serious injuries. (Photo submitted)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 7:35 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Crosshill Drive. A caller reported she thought someone had broken into her residence overnight. She said there was oatmeal in her garage and she didn’t put it there.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription