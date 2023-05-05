The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 7:35 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Crosshill Drive. A caller reported she thought someone had broken into her residence overnight. She said there was oatmeal in her garage and she didn’t put it there.
• At 8:10 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible explosion on Adams Lane. A caller reported hearing an explosion and said the power went out. It was determined to be a blown transformer and Bluegrass Energy was notified.
• At 8:26 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:43 a.m., officers took a theft report on Pinnacle Court.
• At 9:45 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive.
• At 9:55 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Ann Street. A caller reported someone used her bank card without permission.
• At 10:07 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A female in the lobby reported her vehicle was broken into.
• At 10:50 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 11:30 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Brookhaven Drive.
• At 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:18 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A person in the lobby reported a weedeater and lawnmower were stolen from Reilly Road.
• At 1:48 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:57 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Compton Drive.
• At 2:15 p.m., officers and city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Major Street.
• At 3:07 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road were notified of a missing person.
• At 3:50 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Kia Sportage and a Honda. One female complained of neck and back pain.
• At 4:19 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 4:29 p.m., officers took a theft report on Reilly Road.
• At 5:57 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a female stole her purse.
• At 6:13 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Old Glass Farm Road. A caller reported a juvenile male didn’t return home from school.
• At 6:38 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.
• At 7:21 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near the Kentucky Historical Society on West Broadway. A caller reported an accident involving a motorcycle and a car.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 10:11 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Compton Drive.
• At 11:20 p.m., officers were called to a fight outside of Brick Alley on St. Clair Street.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.